'C Case' rapist has sentence re-activiated after repeatedly breaching conditions of his release

THE RAPIST AT the centre of the 1990s ‘C Case’ has repeatedly breached the conditions of his release from a 21-year sentence imposed in 2009 for the rape of an elderly woman, a court has heard.

Simon McGinley (52) appeared before the Central Criminal Court yesterday, where Mr Justice Tony Hunt was informed he received a two-and-a-half year jail term in Dundalk Circuit Criminal Court last week.

McGinley was jailed for repeatedly breaching the notification requirements of his release from jail in 2021 under the Sex Offenders Act, Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, told the court. These conditions include notifying the gardaí about a change of address.

McGinley, formerly of Latlorcan Court, Monaghan and originally from Dundalk, was jailed for 21 years in 2009 for the rape of an 86-year-old woman in her own home.

He was previously jailed for eight years in 1998 for raping the then 13-year-old girl at the centre of the ‘C Case’ in August 1997.

This girl became pregnant as a result of the rape and had to apply to the courts to access an abortion in the UK, which her parents resisted. She was granted permission to travel in December 1997.

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The court heard McGinley previously appeared before the Central Criminal Court in 2023 in relation to breaching the conditions of his release. On that occasion, two years from his 2009 sentence were re-activated with six months suspended.

Having offended again since then, he was before the Central Criminal Court yesterday in relation to that six-month suspension.

McGinley had no solicitor present due to the withdrawal of services, but he told Mr Justice Hunt he was happy for the hearing to proceed.

Mr Justice Hunt said he would re-activate three months of the six-month suspension, which he noted would run consecutive to the two-and-a-half year sentence handed down in the circuit court last week.

“I want to bring finality to this matter,” the judge said. He told McGinley he needs to start complying with the requirements.

“All you have to do is give an address,” the judge told him. “I’m not going through this rigmarole. If you don’t start complying, you will be sentenced over and over again in the Circuit Court.”

McGinley agreed and thanked the judge before returning to custody.