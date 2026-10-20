U2 to headline the NFL's Thanksgiving eve half-time show - and it will be shown on Netflix

FRESH OFF THEIR 50th anniversary celebrations U2 have announced they will headline the half-time show of the NFL’s first Thanksgiving-eve game.

The band’s set will be streamed live on Netflix on Wednesday 25 November.

The game will be between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers.

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U2 headlined the Super Bowl back in 2002, which was held in the Rams’ home stadium as they were defeated by the New England Patriots.

Netflix has begun streaming NFL games in recent years and has streamed half-time shows by stars like Beyoncé and Snoop Dogg.

U2 celebrated 50 years since their formation last month with a series of pop up shows around Dublin.

They played a set in their old school Mount Temple before taking to the balcony of Bewley’s on Dublin’s Grafton Street.

The band announced their new album, Carnaval de Luz, in September.

The full album, U2′s first full record of original material since 2017, is set to be released on 13 November.