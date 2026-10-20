Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

New Cork City mural celebrates people living with HIV. Darragh Kane Photography Darragh Kane Photography

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to the media in Calgary, Tuesday, Oct. 20, after Alberta separatists lose vote on leaving Canada. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UNREST: France will impose new curfews in areas where needed from today, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said, adding that the measures introduced in several cities the previous day had “helped keep the night calm”.

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#WANGARATTA: Australian police have charged a man over what they alleged was a “targeted” attack with a vehicle on independent lawmaker Helen Haines.

#SOUTHWARK CROWN COURT: A Channel 4 worker said she was “repulsed” after she was forced to massage Russell Brand and the comedian thrust his head into her lap.

PARTING SHOT

A beluga whale has been spotted off Donegal Bay in what the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) said is only the second validated sighting of the Arctic species in Ireland.

The IWDG said drone footage of the whale was captured by a member of the public on Saturday.

Read the full story here.