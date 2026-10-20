Three more people arrested in connection with fatal arson attack on Waterford home

THREE MORE PEOPLE have been arrested in connection with the fatal arson attack on a home in Waterford last week.

Gardaí confirmed they have arrested a man (50s) and two women (30s) in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Philip and Kim English and their sons Callum (12) and Jayden (9), died in the attack on their home in the Birchwood area in Waterford last Tuesday.

All three arrested today are detained under section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 at garda stations in the east of the country.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, a man and a woman charged in relation to the attack were further remanded in custody.

Jessica Dalton (31) with an address in Waterford city, and Cian Stacey (21), of no fixed abode, appeared before Waterford District Court on Tuesday.

They were previously charged with one count of criminal damage and two counts of assault causing serious harm at a court appearance on Saturday.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

They are asking that anyone with information speak to the garda investigation team at Waterford garda station or contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána that you know.

The investigation team can be contacted at the incident room at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.