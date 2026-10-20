Man and woman charged over fatal arson attack remanded into custody

A MAN AND woman charged in relation to an arson attack which claimed the lives of a mother, father and their two children have been further remanded in custody.

Jessica Dalton (31) with an address in Waterford city, and Cian Stacey (21), of no fixed abode, appeared before Waterford District Court on Tuesday.

They were previously charged with one count of criminal damage and two counts of assault causing serious harm at a court appearance on Saturday.

Philip and Kim English and their sons Callum (12) and Jayden (9), died in the attack on their home in Waterford last Tuesday.

Their funeral took place in Waterford on Monday.

Dalton, wearing a purple zip-up jacket and matching purple tracksuit bottoms and black trainers, did not speak during the brief appearance.

Her defence solicitor Ken Cunningham said she first appeared before a special sitting at Clonmel District Court on Saturday.

Advertisement

Cunningham told the court he asked for his client to be produced in court in person to “perhaps ventilate” a bail application, but the position on bail will be reserved following a consultation with Dalton.

The court was told she consented to a 28-day remand in custody.

The pair had faced a special sitting at Clonmel District Court on Saturday PA PA

District Court Judge Catriona Murray adjourned the case until 17 November, when Dalton will appear by video-link.

A large crowd had gathered outside the court in Waterford and shouted at the prison van carrying Dalton as it was driven to the back of the building.

Stacey appeared before the same court by video-link from Limerick prison.

The court was told Stacey was not applying for bail and consented to a 28-day remand while gardaí awaited directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The court heard he had also appeared before a special sitting on Saturday.

He was remanded into custody and will appear before the court again on 17 November by video-link.