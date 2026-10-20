Batches of Centra and Supervalu fish products recalled due to presence of listeria

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BATCHES OF VARIOUS fish products from Centra and Supervalu have been recalled due to the presence of listeria.
Smoked salmon, mackerel and prawn cocktail products of all use-by dates are being recalled.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) says the following products have been impacted:
Consumers have been advised not to eat the impacted batches. Full details can be found on the FSAI website.
Retailers have been asked to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices on shelves.
Listeria monocytogenes is a species of bacterium that causes an infection known as listeriosis.
In healthy people, symptoms can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.
However, in people who are more vulnerable, the infection can be severe and can lead to serious complications.
People who are more vulnerable to listeria monocytogenes infections include pregnant women, infants, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.
The incubation period, the time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing, is on average 3 weeks but can range between three and 70 days.
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