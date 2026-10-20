Some of the affected products FSAI
FSAI

Batches of Centra and Supervalu fish products recalled due to presence of listeria

Smoked salmon, mackerel and prawn cocktail products of all use-by dates are being recalled.
8.25pm, 20 Oct 2026
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BATCHES OF VARIOUS fish products from Centra and Supervalu have been recalled due to the presence of listeria. 

Smoked salmon, mackerel and prawn cocktail products of all use-by dates are being recalled. 

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) says the following products have been impacted:

  • Supervalu Smoked Salmon 300g
  • Supervalu Smoked Salmon 150g
  • Supervalu Smoked Salmon 100g
  • Supervalu Smoked Salmon 40g
  • Supervalu BBQ Salmon 100g
  • Supervalu Whiskey Smoked Salmon 100g
  • Supervalu Organic Smoked Salmon 100g
  • Signature Applewood Smoked Salmon 300g
  • Signature Applewood Smoked Salmon 100g
  • Supervalu Peppered Oak Roasted Salmon Darnes 185g
  • Signature Dingle Gin Infused Smoked Salmon 100g
  • Signature Tastes Smoked Salmon Ribbons 80g
  • Signature Tastes Organic Smoked Salmon 250g
  • Signature Tastes Dill & Black Pepper Smoked Salmon 100g
  • Signature Atlantic Prawn Cocktail 180g
  • Supervalu Prawn Cocktail 180g
  • Supervalu Smoked Peppered Mackerel 160g
  • Centra BBQ Salmon 100g
  • Centra Smoked Salmon 100g
  • Inspired Applewood Smoked Salmon 80g
  • Inspired Atlantic Prawn Cocktail 180g

Consumers have been advised not to eat the impacted batches. Full details can be found on the FSAI website.

Retailers have been asked to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices on shelves.

Listeria monocytogenes is a species of bacterium that causes an infection known as listeriosis.

In healthy people, symptoms can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

However, in people who are more vulnerable, the infection can be severe and can lead to serious complications.

People who are more vulnerable to listeria monocytogenes infections include pregnant women, infants, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

The incubation period, the time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing, is on average 3 weeks but can range between three and 70 days.

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