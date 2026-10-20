Patrick O'Donovan remains stable and is expected to stay in hospital for 'another period'

MEDIA MINISTER PATRICK O’Donovan remains stable in hospital as he’s receiving ongoing treatment.

O’Donovan was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick last Tuesday afternoon after he became unwell at an informal meeting of EU communications ministers at the University of Limerick.

A government spokesperson said this evening that his condition remains stable in hospital and that it is likely he will remain in hospital for “another period”.

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Last week, his family said in a statement that the minister will return to work “as soon as new treatment has bedded down”.

They said: “Patrick’s interdisciplinary team at University Hospital Limerick are working with him to ensure his return to his department as soon as new treatment has bedded down.”

The minister returned to work in September after a period of illness over the summer.

In July, O’Donovan, who has been open about his experience of living with epilepsy, became unwell and was hospitalised in Belgium before being flown back to Ireland on the government’s private jet a few days later.

Additional reporting by Jane Matthews.