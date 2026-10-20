The seized drugs. An Garda Síochána
Dublin

Suspected cocaine worth over €1.7m seized by gardaí and Revenue

They seized approximately 17.35kg of the drug.
8.41pm, 20 Oct 2026
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GARDAÍ AND REVENUE have seized suspected cocaine worth over €1.7 million.

The intelligence operation led to the seizure of approximately 17.35kg of the drug in Dublin. 

The operation was a collaboration between Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Dublin North Central Divisional Drugs Unit.

Two men, aged in their 30s and their 50s, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

They are being detained in a garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing. 

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