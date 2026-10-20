GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Rental scam

1. A student has been scammed out of €1,400 in a rental scam involving a Dublin property used in an almost identical hoax just two months earlier.

Solicitors’ strike

2. Justice minister Jim O’Callaghan has said the public is “entitled to an answer” as to why the only cases adjourned at the Central Criminal Court today, as a result of the solicitors’ strike, were cases involving an allegation of rape.

France curfews

3. France will impose new curfews in areas where needed from today, prime minister Sébastien Lecornu said, adding that the measures introduced in several cities the previous day had “helped keep the night calm”.

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Turnkey social home purchases

4. Housing minister James Browne is to announce plans to end funding applications for ‘turnkey’ social housing purchases from the end of next year, shifting the focus towards homes developed by councils and approved housing bodies.

Revolut disruption

5. Revolut has confirmed a service disruption this morning, with customers reporting problems accessing the app and making card payments.

James McClean

6. Derry City have released a statement distancing the club from remarks made by their estranged player James McClean in a weekend interview.

Aging population

7. Ireland’s growing and ageing population is set to increase pressure on health services and public finances in the coming decades, according to a new report.

Australia MP attack

8. Australian independent lawmaker Helen Haines underwent surgery overnight but remains in a critical condition after being struck deliberately by a car in an attack, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said last night.

Alberta independence vote

9. Canada’s province of Alberta is projected to comfortably reject a plan for a binding independence referendum, according to media forecasts, in an early setback for separatists backed by allies of US President Donald Trump.