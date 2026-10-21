GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Money Mules

1. The number of young people who have been approached to act as a money mule has increased with one in three aged between 18 and 34 saying they would consider it in exchange for payment, according to new research.

A money mule is someone who allows their bank account to be used to receive and transfer stolen money or other proceeds of crime, helping criminals to launder those funds, often in return for money or an expensive gift.

Global Warming

2. The world is set to exceed 1.5C of global warming, with drastic emissions cuts needed to limit how far temperatures rise and how long they remain above that threshold, a new UN report has warned.

The “lowest possible” overshoot scenario would see warming peak at between 1.7C and 1.8C around the middle of this century before potentially returning to 1.5C or below by 2,100.

Australian MP attack

3. The Australian MP who was hit by a car this week has had both legs removed following the attack, her husband said.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Governor-General Sam Mostyn urged the country to embrace “decency” following the attack on a lawmaker.

Legacy Bill

3. Draft legislation to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles has been passed by the House of Commons.

MPs voted 330 to 178, with a majority of 152, in favour of the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill. It will now be sent to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

Storm Austen

4. There is a Status Yellow rain warning ahead of the arrival of Storm Austen, the first named storm of the season.

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The warning for the 26 counties will be in place from 7pm on Thursday until 8am on Friday, with Met Éireann warning of the potential for heavy rain and localised flooding.

Open Letter

5. The lead stars and director of the television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People have joined a host of major cultural figures in signing an open letter supporting the Irish author.

Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Lenny Abrahamson are among the signatories to the letter, which declares: “Sally Rooney is a writer, not a terrorist. Her books must be available to the public.”

Rooney’s publisher, Faber, announced last week that it would no longer supply her work in the UK in any format because of her support for Palestine Action.

Russia and US talks

6. Washington’s envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Saint Petersburg to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin following what US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described as “positive” talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.

The trip is part of efforts to draw a line under the feud between President Donald Trump and Zelensky over the war with Russia.

Air Corps

7. Officers leading urgent Air Corps missions are not being paid adequately, military officers have said.

Irish Air Corps officers who pilot helicopters and other aircraft during the EU Presidency mission have spoken about the issue of a refusal to pay them allowances while the aircrew they lead still get an additional payment for the work they do.

Maternity Hospital

8. Construction on the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) will begin next year, but won’t be completed until 2033. The project received government approval on Tuesday paving the way for it to get underway in early 2027.

It is set to be constructed at the St Vincent’s University Hospital Campus at Elm Park, Dublin.

U2

9. U2 have announced they will headline the half-time show of the NFL’s first Thanksgiving-eve game. The set will be streamed live on Netflix on Wednesday 25 November.

The game will be between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers.