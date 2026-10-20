The RSA said the terminals would reinforce the message to 'never drink and drive' (file image) Shutterstock
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What do you think of the RSA's plan to install breathalyser terminals in pubs and hotels?

Social Democrats transport spokesperson Aidan Farrelly TD has criticised the move.
10.39am, 20 Oct 2026
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THE ROAD SAFETY Authority (RSA) has defended its plan to deploy 20 breathalyser terminals across hotels and pubs, after one TD blasted the move as “disgraceful” and “neglectful”.

The initiative, which is set to cost approximately €1.5 million, aims to challenge the perception of when it is safe to drive after drinking alcohol. It comes after a pilot programme found that a high proportion of motorists mistakenly believed that they were under the legal limit before getting behind the wheel.

Transport spokesperson for the Social Democrats, Aidan Farrelly TD, described the move as “a sharp turn away from a zero-tolerance approach to drink-driving”.

“The message going out to drivers from the RSA should be a simple one – never ever drink and drive, not drink as much as you will get away with, which is what this policy conveys,” Farrelly said.

In response, a spokesperson for the RSA said the initiative is not intended to suggest that any amount of alcohol is safe to consume before driving. They added that the terminals would reinforce the message to “never drink and drive, and always plan a safe journey home in advance”.

So, we want to hear your thoughts.

Tell us: What do you think of the move?


Poll Results:

I support it (627)
I don't support it (387)
I'm not sure (118)
No opinion / I'd rather not say (26)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether breathalyser terminals in pubs will raise awareness or waste money
Where they land
Some call the terminals a useful safety tool while others dismiss them as a waste
What they think
Terminals raise awareness and help drivers check limits
Devices are a waste of money that could encourage misuse
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