Two Galway women to contest public order charges over Doonbeg incident

THE TWO COUNTY Galway women charged in connection with allegedly shouting anti-war slogans on the 7th green at Trump Doonbeg golf course during the Amgen Irish Open are to contest the charges against them, a court heard today.

At Kilrush District Court today, two prominent Pro-Palestinian activists, Emma O’Grady (41) of Inis Oírr, Co Galway, and Áine Ní Threinír (35) of Corrundrum, Co Galway, appeared in connection with the alleged public order offence at Trump Doonbeg golf course during the third day of the resort hosting the Amgen Irish Open on 12 September.

Arising from the incident on the 7th green, theatre artist, Ms O’Grady and community worker, Ms Ní Threinír are both charged under Section 6 of the (Criminal Justice) Public Order Act where it is an offence for any person in a public place to use or engage in any threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

Solicitor for the two Shíofra Hassett told the court today that the case could be adjourned to 10 November for garda disclosure in the case but stated that ultimately the case will go to hearing.

At the hearing the two will contest the garda charges where gardaí will be required to provide evidence on the case against the two.

The two allegedly shouted anti-war slogans and wore anti-war T-shirts on the 7th green at Trump Doonbeg golf course as US president Donald Trump’s Marine One was in the air preparing to land on the Saturday afternoon of 12 September.

Legal aid had been granted for solicitor Darragh Hassett to represent the accused.

Gardaí had no objection to the two being remanded on bail and appearing before Kilrush District Court today.

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Bail was granted on the agreed conditions that the two stay away from Trump Doonbeg golf resort and must be of good behaviour.

Speaking outside Ennis Courthouse in September after her first court appearance concerning the case, Emma O’Grady said: “At 3.05pm we were arrested by Gardaí on the 7th green just as Trump’s helicopters were in the air landing.”

Footage of the incident on social media showed gardaí removing the two from the 7th green in front of a grandstand of Irish Open spectators.

O’Grady said: “We were engaging in a peaceful protest displaying ‘US warplanes out of Shannon’ on our t-shirts and saying that ‘Trump is unwelcome’, calling for a Free Palestine and calling for the US military out of Shannon.”

O’Grady said: “We wanted to highlight that we want the US military out of Shannon and the Irish Government is spending €20 million on security for a private trip this weekend. It is just wrong.”

She said: “We don’t want Trump here, and to show Trump that he is not welcome here.”

Ní Threinír said: “In these moments, people have to do what they can to say that ‘this isn’t okay’.”

Judge Adrian Harris further remanded the two on bail for Gardaí to provide disclosure at Kilrush District Court on 10 November and to fix a date for hearing.

On request from Hassett, Judge Harris excused the pair’s court attendance on that date.