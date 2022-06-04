#Open journalism No news is bad news

Motorcyclist killed and five other people injured in Kilkenny crash

The crash occurred on the R712 this evening.

By TheJournal.ie team Saturday 4 Jun 2022, 8:03 PM
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS been killed and five other people have been injured following a collision involving a motorbike and a car in Kilkenny.

The crash occurred on the R712 in the townland of Blanch Field Park in Clifden at around 4.50pm this evening.

A man in his early 40s was fatally injured when a bike he was travelling on collided with a car. His body remains at the scene.

Another two male motorcyclists were also injured and taken to Waterford Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The male driver of the car, who was in his 30s, and two female passengers in the car were taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, where there injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The road where the collision occurred is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

A Garda spokesperson asked for witnesses who may have information about the incident to contact them, particularly those travelling in the area between 4.30pm and 4.50pm and road users who may have camera footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

TheJournal.ie team

