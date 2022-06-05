'Too many families have suffered already this weekend': Gardaí ask motorists to exercise caution

GARDAÍ HAVE URGED the public to exercise caution on the roads for the remainder of the bank holiday weekend following a number of fatal incidents in recent days.

On Friday, two motorcyclists died after colliding with a truck on the M50 in Dublin.

And later that evening, a woman died after a car she was travelling in entered the water at Kennedy Quay in Cork city. Two children escaped from the car with non-life-threatening injuries and were rescued by bystanders.

A man died and five people were injured in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle in Kilkenny last night.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said:

In the last 72 hours, my colleagues in An Garda Síochána and in the other emergency services across the country have responded to a number of tragic fatal incidents. Too many families have suffered trauma already this weekend.

No matter what activity you are taking part in this weekend please take care. Please ensure that you are following all the appropriate safety advice. If you are travelling on our roads I appeal to drivers ‘please slow down’ and ask all road users to take care over the remaining days of this bank holiday weekend.

Gardai said that all incidents remain “under appropriate investigation and will ultimately result in files for the local coroner”, and that family liaison officers have been appointed to support all families involved.