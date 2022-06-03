#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 4 June 2022
Advertisement

Two children rescued, woman remains missing as car enters water from Cork quayside

It is believed there were three people in the car when the incident happened at 8.45pm.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 3 Jun 2022, 11:51 PM
10 minutes ago 1,439 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5782802
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TWO CHILDREN HAVE been rescued while a woman is missing after a car entered the River Lee in Cork city this evening. 

The incident happened at 8.45pm and saw a massive response from Cork City Fire Brigade, ambulance, gardaí and the Coast Guard.

It is understood the car went off an open quayside on Kennedy Quay. 

Sources have said that the children were able to get out of the vehicle while the woman did not. 

Naval divers were dispatched from the Naval Base in Haulbowline, Cork Harbour to assist gardaí in the recovery of the car and search for the missing woman. 

Mallow Search and Rescue, a voluntary search group, are also at the scene. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the incident is under investigation. 

“Two children were recovered from the water and are currently receiving treatment at Cork University Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

“An Garda Síochána remain at the scene and are awaiting support from specialist services to conduct further examinations of the vehicle,” a garda spokesperson said. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie