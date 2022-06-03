Two children rescued, woman remains missing as car enters water from Cork quayside

TWO CHILDREN HAVE been rescued while a woman is missing after a car entered the River Lee in Cork city this evening.

The incident happened at 8.45pm and saw a massive response from Cork City Fire Brigade, ambulance, gardaí and the Coast Guard.

It is understood the car went off an open quayside on Kennedy Quay.

Sources have said that the children were able to get out of the vehicle while the woman did not.

Naval divers were dispatched from the Naval Base in Haulbowline, Cork Harbour to assist gardaí in the recovery of the car and search for the missing woman.

Mallow Search and Rescue, a voluntary search group, are also at the scene.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the incident is under investigation.

“Two children were recovered from the water and are currently receiving treatment at Cork University Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

“An Garda Síochána remain at the scene and are awaiting support from specialist services to conduct further examinations of the vehicle,” a garda spokesperson said.