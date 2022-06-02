Man, 60s, dies in single-vehicle collision in Cork

A MAN IN his 60s died this morning in a single-vehicle collision in Cork.

The incident occurred around 9.45am when his van left the road in Gleann, Dunmanaway.

He was the only person in the vehicle and was prounounced dead at the scene.

The road is closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct a technical examination of the scene, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was travelling in the area between 9.30 and 10.30am, as well as anyone with information or camera footage from the area at the time, to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.