Motorists urged to avoid section of M50 as closures put in place in wake of serious collision

A SECTION OF the M50 motorway is set to remain closed for several hours after a serious road traffic collision between Palmerstown and Ballymount, Gardaí say.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene on the M50 Northbound.

The road is currently closed between junctions 9 and 7 northbound with diversions in place and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

Cars on the closed section of the M50 northbound are being diverted onto the opposite lanes of the motorway towards the N7, according to Dublin City FM’s LiveDrive.

Traffic is backed up as far Junction 12 of the M50 at Firhouse to the south and as far as the M1-M50 roundabout to the north but is beginning to clear.

Traffic is being allowed to pass the incident in the hard shoulder to ease the standstill.

Gardaí are also encouraging all road users on the N7 Northbound to try and avoid the area or take alternative routes if possible.

M50 operators said: “Motorists are advised to follow the diversion route from J9 N’bound back to J7 as shown in the photo. All lanes are expected to remain closed for a number of hours. Please avoid the area if possible. Traffic is extremely heavy on both sides of the motorway”.