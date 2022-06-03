#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 3 June 2022
Advertisement

Motorists urged to avoid section of M50 as closures put in place in wake of serious collision

Gardaí are also encouraging all road users on the N7 Northbound to try and avoid the area or take alternative routes if possible.

By Jamie McCarron Friday 3 Jun 2022, 3:19 PM
1 hour ago 34,725 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5782317
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews

A SECTION OF the M50 motorway is set to remain closed for several hours after a serious road traffic collision between Palmerstown and Ballymount, Gardaí say.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene on the M50 Northbound.

The road is currently closed between junctions 9 and 7 northbound with diversions in place and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

Cars on the closed section of the M50 northbound are being diverted onto the opposite  lanes of the motorway towards the N7, according to Dublin City FM’s LiveDrive.

Traffic is backed up as far Junction 12 of the M50 at Firhouse to the south and as far as the M1-M50 roundabout to the north but is beginning to clear.

Traffic is being allowed to pass the incident in the hard shoulder to ease the standstill.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are also encouraging all road users on the N7 Northbound to try and avoid the area or take alternative routes if possible.

M50 operators said: “Motorists are advised to follow the diversion route from J9 N’bound back to J7 as shown in the photo. All lanes are expected to remain closed for a number of hours. Please avoid the area if possible. Traffic is extremely heavy on both sides of the motorway”.

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie