Monday 19 September 2022
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Monday 19 Sep 2022, 4:45 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #QUEEN: The British queen’s coffin is undertaking its final journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle where the late monarch will be reunited with her husband.

2. #FINANCE: Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath has said the Tánaiste should have raised issues about a handover of the Minister for Finance job in private with the Taoiseach.

3. #HOMELESSNESS: Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said the State will build more social homes this year than any other year in history, with the number of new homes set to reach approximately 25,000.

4. #RUSSIA: A Russian missile strike has hit a facility close to a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine in an act of “nuclear terrorism”, the country’s atomic energy operator has said.

5. #LIGHTS OUT: The amount of time Dublin city’s Christmas lights stay on for each day is set to be reduced this year amidst the growing energy crisis. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

