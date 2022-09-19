Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 19 September 2022
Advertisement

The Christmas lights in Dublin will be turned off earlier each night this year

Eamon Ryan said earlier this month that local authorities were looking at the issue of Christmas lights this winter.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 19 Sep 2022, 3:25 PM
23 minutes ago 1,364 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5870346
Christmas lights on Dublin's Grafton Street
Christmas lights on Dublin's Grafton Street
Christmas lights on Dublin's Grafton Street

THE AMOUNT OF time Dublin city’s Christmas lights stay on for each day is set to be reduced this year amidst the growing energy crisis. 

Energy Minister Eamon Ryan said earlier this month that local authorities have been looking at the issue of Christmas lights on streets this winter.

When asked about Christmas lights for cities, towns and villages across the country, the Minister said: “I think local authorities are starting to look at that, they’re starting to consider every measure, but we’re not being prescriptive at that level yet.” 

Government sources said at the time that they would be very reluctant to give advice on such a measure as curtailing Christmas lights, stating that there will be questions about “how much of this is virtue signalling”, reiterating that it is unlikely Ireland will experience blackouts or brownouts this winter. 

City centre business group DublinTown, which operates Dublin’s Christmas lights, said it intends to run the lights this year, as it does every year. 

However, a spokesperson for the group said that the times during which the lights will be switched on each day will be curtailed. 

The timings for which the lights are turned on differ from street to street. Typically, lights would be on from 2pm, with the Grafton Street lights being turned on earlier, at 7am. They would remain on until 4am. 

However, DublinTown has indicated that the hours the lights are on will be pulled back this year, so that they all go on at 4pm and turn off at 2am each day. 

Commenting on Dublin’s Christmas lights, DublinTown CEO Richard Guiney said: “The past two years have been very difficult for us all. Children have had their Christmas experience curtailed during the pandemic. 

“We believe that it is important that memories are created and that people have a joyous festive season to look forward to.” 

Guiney said the group is “conscious of the displays’ low energy consumption and will consider the daily duration of the illumination”. 

“However, we have invested over the past 13 years in high quality, energy efficient lights that provide that additional sense of excitement throughout the city. The lights on our main streets have become iconic and we want to ensure that everyone has the chance to enjoy the city’s unique Christmas atmosphere at this special time of the year,” he said. 

Related Read

07.09.22 Colder offices and fewer Christmas lights ... what Europe is doing to cut down on energy use

Elsewhere in Europe, some cities are this year opting to go without Christmas lights altogether in certain areas. 

In Vienna, there will be no Christmas lights this year on the Ring, the famous boulevard that encircles the centre of the Austrian capital.

And the lights at the Christmas market in the square in front of the city hall will only be switched on at night and not at dusk, about an hour later, on average, every day.

 With reporting by Christina Finn and – © AFP 2022

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie