EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #CHRISTY Aslan frontman Christy Dignam is receiving palliative care at home following six-months of treatment at a Dublin hospital, the musician and his family have announced.
2. #NEPAL CRASH Rescuers have temporarily suspended the search for three bodies that remain missing in the wreckage of a plane that crashed yesterday and may have been carrying an Irish passenger.
3. #UKRAINE The death toll from a devastating Russian strike on Dnipro rose to 40 today, as more bodies were pulled from the debris of one of Russia’s deadliest attacks since its invasion.
4. #COURTS A teenager who stabbed a 16-year-old boy seven times outside a disco, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, has been sentenced to three years’ detention.
5. #BREXIT UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and EU post-Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic have agreed to continue “scoping work” to solve the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
