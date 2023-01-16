High-level Protocol talks continue today as speculation mounts a breakthrough could be near

EU COMMISSION VICE-PRESIDENT Maros Sefcovic will continue his talks with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly today as speculation mounts that Brussels and London could be nearing a breakthrough on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Today’s talks will focus on a proposal to iron out issues with post-Brexit trade arrangements affecting Northern Ireland and Britain.

Political expectations about the prospect of an accord have grown, with suggestions that cross-Channel relations have improved since Rishi Sunak became UK Prime Minister.

The announcement last week that a deal had been reached on sharing real-time data on goods travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland was seen as a step towards an overall resolution.

A UK Government source said the negotiations were proving “complex and difficult” but said there was a “desire to work together” to reach an agreement.

UK Labour said signs of progress were “promising” and urged Sunak to ignore the right wing of his party to secure a protocol pact with Brussels.

Talk of pushing through the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill — heavily criticised by the EU for the way it would unilaterally override parts of the treaty signed by former prime minister Boris Johnson — has grown quieter in recent months.

There has also been a flurry of activity in Northern Ireland, with Cleverly and Labour leader Keir Starmer’s Belfast appearances last week adding to speculation in the UK that a protocol announcement is moving nearer.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin also paid visits to Belfast last week.

MEP Barry Andrews told Times Radio yesterday that there was an “expectation” that a “political declaration” could emerge out of the Sefcovic-Cleverly talks today.

“Not an internationally binding agreement, but a political declaration and framework for the way forward,” said the Fianna Fáil politician.

“We had some positive announcements last week… and generally I think there’s been a build-up of trust between the parties.”

Speaking to the PA news agency about Monday’s talks, a UK Government source said: “We’d all prefer a negotiated solution but significant gaps remain.

“It is the conversations with the commission that will either bring that about or not.

“Nobody should be under any illusions that this is complex and difficult but the desire to work together on a solution seems to be there.”

Alongside the EU-UK talks, Labour will send a delegation to Derry to meet business leaders and learn about how the protocol has affected Northern Ireland trade.

Party officials said they were going to “see first-hand how red tape from the Conservatives’ deal and ongoing uncertainty are affecting trade”.

The protocol was agreed to in 2019 by Johnson as a way of breaking the Brexit deadlock.

In order to avoid a hard border in Ireland, customs and food safety checks and processes were moved to the Irish Sea, creating economic and administrative barriers on the movement of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland.

- With reporting by Daragh Brophy