Aslan frontman Christy Dignam announces he is receiving palliative care

ASLAN SINGER CHRISTY Dignam is receiving palliative care at home following six-months of treatment at a Dublin hospital, the musician and his family have announced.

The singer, 62, was admitted to the Haematology and Cardiac Care team at Beaumont Hospital last year where he received treatment for a rare form of blood cancer.

Aslan had attempted to perform several gigs last year but were unable to go ahead with the performances due to Christy’s ill-health.

In 2013, Dignam was diagnosed with Amyloidosis, an incurable blood cancer, and has undergone extensive treatment – including chemotherapy since then.

“There’s nothing is going to focus you more than a terminal illness,” said Dignam.

He said that his perspective changed with the diagnosis, that he found a renewed appreciation for his family.

A statement from the Dignam family this morning reads: “Christy & Kathryn Dignam and their family, daughter Kiera, son in law Darren, and grandchildren, are sharing an update on Christy’s health, in response to the large number of media enquiries received.

“In July 2022, Christy was admitted to Beaumont Hospital and spent the next six months in the care of the Haematology and Cardiac Care team.

Since December, Christy has been at home and is being cared for lovingly by family, with the support of a palliative care team.

“The Dignam family thanks everyone for keeping Christy in their thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

Christy has often spoken about his cancer diagnosis and what it has meant to him and his family.

In a 2017 RTÉ documentary, Dignam spoke of the extensive treatment he has received since his diagnosis, including chemotherapy.

“I’m just being realistic,” he said. “There was a gig down in Limerick. I was feeling a bit dodgy and maybe should not have gone, but I said I didn’t want to let people down.

“The next day I felt worse and had a really high temperature. Within two hours I was rushed to hospital where I was told I had sepsis as my immune system was utterly depleted.

“It can turn on a sixpence. I know I could be gigging on a Saturday night and in hospital on the Monday.”

At the time of his cancer diagnosis, a benefit concert was held for Dignam in the Olympia Theatre, with a plethora of Irish musicians showing their support from Horslips and Paul Brady to the Coronas and Damien Dempsey.

In an interview with The Journal in 2018, Dignam spoke of his pride at having played all over Ireland.

Dignam links this willingness to play to all crowds at all venues to the band’s continued success.

“We’ve done GAA clubs in every corner of the country, you know?

“And every little village and every little town all over the country. And I think people appreciate the fact that you’ll go down Ballaghaderreen, or Ballybunion or wherever – Connemara or Donegal.

“Because you go to these little towns people appreciate it. So then when we’re doing gigs like the Iveagh Gardens people come up to those gigs, because I think they appreciate the fact that you’ve come down to their small town.”