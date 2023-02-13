EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BALLOONS: Beijing and Washington have traded accusations over using high-tech balloons to spy on each other.

Advertisement

2. #EARTHQUAKE: The death toll from last week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria has risen above 35,000 today.

3. #DEFENCE FORCES: A member of the Defence Forces who died in a parachuting accident in Spain yesterday has been named as Acting Sergeant Major Declan O’Connell.

4. #ASSAULT: A man is in critical condition following a serious assault in the early hours of the morning in Dublin.

5. #TRIBUTES: Tributes are being paid to film producer James Flynn who has died at the age of 57.