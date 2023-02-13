Defence Forces member who died in parachuting accident named as Sergeant Declan O’Connell

A MEMBER OF the Defence Forces who died in a parachuting accident in Spain yesterday has been named as Company Sergeant Declan O’Connell.

The Defence Forces confirmed that CS O’Connell was off duty when the accident occurred.

The Reserve Defence Force Representative Association has issued its condolences in a statement this morning.

Advertisement

“It is with great sadness that RDFRA has learned of the tragic passing of CS Declan “Doc” O’Connell. The Association wishes to extend its deepest condolences to all of his family, friends and comrades in the Defence Forces.”

Kildare Gaelic Masters also paid respects yesterday, stating on its Facebook page:

“Our teammate and friend Declan O Connell aka DOC has passed away tragically earlier today. Our sincere condolences to his partner Audrey and the apple of his eye Niamh that spent a lot of her time down with us at training and at our matches cheering her Da on!!”

“DOC was a gentleman and always gave it his all when he was with us! May he rest in peace.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance.