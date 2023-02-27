EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #PROTOCOL UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen have signed off on a “breakthrough” post-Brexit deal this afternoon following months of negotiations.

Advertisement

2. #ENERGY Electric Ireland is reducing bills for businesses from the start of March, the company has confirmed, but no change is planned for households.

3. #DET JOHN CALDWELL The PSNI are reviewing an unverified claim of responsibility by the New IRA for the shooting of an off-duty police officer in Co Tyrone.

4. #KENNY Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny has been diagnosed with cancer but is expected to make a full recovery.

5. #PANDEMIC A former member of NPHET has stated that making vaccines for Covid-19 a legal obligation should have been considered and should become mandatory in the event of a future pandemic.