Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny diagnosed with cancer but expected to make full recovery

FORMER TAOISEACH ENDA Kenny has been diagnosed with cancer but is expected to make a full recovery.

It is understood that Kenny underwent an operation in recent months but is now recuperating.

A spokesperson for the former Mayo TD said Kenny does not wish to comment further on the illness.

Kenny served 42 years in politics, and six of those as Taoiseach, before resigning in 2017.

In recent years, he has taken up the position on the board of the public relations and lobbying firm Heneghan Strategic Communications.

He also fronted an Irish language television series on RTÉ about old Irish railway routes.

Since leaving office, the Mayo TD also formed part of a winning crew with Bear Grylls’ at a charity royal regatta in 2019.