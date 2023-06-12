EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BALLYMENA: Two men have been charged in connection with the murder and disappearance of Co Antrim woman Chloe Mitchell.

2. #SILVIO BERLUSCONI: Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86.

3. #CLIMATE TARGETS: Data centres in Ireland consumed 31% more electricity in 2022 than in the previous year, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

4. #LEO VARADKAR: The Taoiseach has shut down criticisms that his leadership of Fine Gael is in any kind of “drift”, after media reports in recent days suggested that some members of the party were unhappy with him continuing in the position.

5. #HEAVY WEATHER: Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm and rain warning for much of the country today, which will remain in place until 10pm.