EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ISRAEL-HAMAS: The lethal aerial bombardment of Gaza by the Israeli military is continuing ahead of an expected ground invasion. Follow the latest on our liveblog here.

2. #BABET: A Status Orange rain warning has been issued for three counties tomorrow, with separate Yellow warnings also in place for parts of the country ahead of the arrival of Storm Babet.

3. #PENALTY POINTS: The number of penalty points for motorists committing traffic offences are to increase on Bank Holidays under new proposed legislation.

4. #STRIKE: A last ditch attempt to break the impasse and prevent health and community workers striking tomorrow is to take place at the WRC this afternoon.

5. #POLAND: Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk declared the beginning of a new era for his country after opposition parties appeared to have won enough votes in yesterday’s parliamentary election to oust the governing nationalist conservative party.