EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #PARNELL SQUARE: The mother of a five-year-old girl who was critically injured in last month’s stabbing incident in Dublin’s Parnell Square has said her daughter “has shown incredible strength and still here with us”.

2. #ACCOMMODATION: The State has run out of accommodation for international protection applicants after a number of warnings from the Integration Minister that the supply was about to run out.

3. #NO CONFIDENCE: Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan will now remain at COP28 in Dubai after initially making plans to fly home to Dublin in the middle of the conference to boost the government’s numbers for a confidence motion.

4. #COURT: Two men charged over a seizure of €8 million worth of heroin allegedly flown into Dublin’s Weston Airport last week have been remanded in custody.

5. #GAZA: Dozens of Israeli tanks have rolled into southern Gaza today, witnesses said, despite global concern over mounting civilian deaths and fears the war on Hamas will spread elsewhere in the Middle East.