Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 4 December 2023 Dublin: 4°C
GOOD EVENING

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

0
640
54 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #PARNELL SQUARE: The mother of a five-year-old girl who was critically injured in last month’s stabbing incident in Dublin’s Parnell Square has said her daughter “has shown incredible strength and still here with us”.

2. #ACCOMMODATION: The State has run out of accommodation for international protection applicants after a number of warnings from the Integration Minister that the supply was about to run out.

3. #NO CONFIDENCE: Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan will now remain at COP28 in Dubai after initially making plans to fly home to Dublin in the middle of the conference to boost the government’s numbers for a confidence motion.

4. #COURT: Two men charged over a seizure of €8 million worth of heroin allegedly flown into Dublin’s Weston Airport last week have been remanded in custody.

5. #GAZA: Dozens of Israeli tanks have rolled into southern Gaza today, witnesses said, despite global concern over mounting civilian deaths and fears the war on Hamas will spread elsewhere in the Middle East.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags