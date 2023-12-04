‘Still here with us’: Mother of five-year-old girl injured in Dublin stabbing shares update

THE MOTHER OF a five-year-old girl who was critically injured in last month’s stabbing incident in Dublin’s Parnell Square has said her daughter “has shown incredible strength and still here with us”.

However, she added that “we don’t yet know what lies ahead”.

Three children and an adult childcare worker were attacked outside Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire on Parnell Square on 23 November.

Two of the children attacked in the incident, a six-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy, have since been released from hospital.

The childcare worker remains in hospital, as does the five-year-old girl who received the most serious injuries.

In an update on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family of the five-year-old girl, her mother thanked the public for the “incredible gesture and kindness you have shown our family during these troubled times”.

“Your thoughts, prayers and generosity have and will go a long way,” she added.

“Our little girl has shown incredible strength and is still here with us,” she said.

“We don’t know yet what lies ahead as it is still early, but she is resilient and limitations will not stop her.”

Thank you so much. All the love we can give.”

The GoFundMe, titled ‘Barróg do Chailín Beag’ (A Hug for a Little Girl), has so far raised more than €26,000.

Other fundraisers for those who intervened at the scene of the attack have also raised large sums.

A spokesperson for GoFundMe confirmed to The Journal that the fundraiser is verified.