Five-year-old girl remains in critical condition following stabbing incident in Dublin

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD GIRL who was stabbed on Parnell Square East, in Dublin City Centre on Thursday is understood to be still in a critical condition as a result of her wounds.

The girl is currently in CHI Temple Street Hospital, while another girl, aged 6, is still receiving medical treatment in CHI Crumlin Hospital.

A total of five people, including the male attacker, were injured during the stabbing incident. It is understood there is no change to any of their conditions.

It is also understood one adult female remains in a serious condition this morning, in The Mater Hospital in Dublin.

The fourth victim, a 5-year-old boy, was discharged from CHI Crumlin Hospital on Thursday evening.

The attack happened as the junior and senior infant children were being lined up to go to the creche for an after-school club.

The Journal understands that the woman, aged in her 30s, is a staff member from the creche.

A number of passers-by intervened in the attack to subdue the attacker and prevent him from injuring anyone else, including Brazilian Deliveroo driver Caoi Benicio who used his motorcycle helmet as a weapon against the man.

Many emergency services attended the scene at Parnell Square East from just after 1pm.

The man also remains in a serious condition in a hospital in the Dublin region this morning.

Gardaí are still investigating the incident, a spokesperson told The Journal this morning.

Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty said on Thursday that investigators were satisfied the attack is not terror-related. The man in his 50s is believed to be responsible for the attack.

Gardaí are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.