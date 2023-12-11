Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #TORNADO: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has met with local residents and business owners in Leitrim this afternoon as a clean-up operation continues after the village was hit with a localised tornado.
2. #CRASH: A woman has been killed after being struck by a truck in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 this morning.
3. #COURTS: A man involved in a “cowardly” and “unprovoked” attack in which a young woman lost vision permanently in one eye has been jailed for three years.
4. #COP28: A draft deal at COP28 will not be accepted by the EU unless significant changes are made, Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan has said.
5. #AWARDS: Irish actors Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan and Andrew Scott have all been nominated for Best Male Actor in a Drama at the Golden Globes.
