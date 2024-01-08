EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ASYLUM DISPUTE: The Department of Integration has said that the hotel in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo at the centre of a protest over asylum seeker accommodation will now house “families and children” despite previously being ear-marked for adult males.

2. #MIDDLE EAST: An Israeli ai strike has killed an elite Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon.

3. #GERRY KELLY: The High Court in Belfast has thrown out a libel case brought on by veteran Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly against a journalist who said Kelly shot a prison officer during a prison escape in the 80s.

4. #COLD WEATHER: A Status Yellow ice and weather warning will be active nationwide from 9pm this evening until 10am tomorrow morning as temperatures are expected to reach below freezing overnight.

5. #HOUSTON WE HAVE A PROBLEM: The US-made private lunar mission which blasted off from Florida this morning has encountered an “anomaly” that its operators are currently responding to.