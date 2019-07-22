The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GONE: British Minister of State for Europe Alan Duncan has resigned ahead of the announcement of the official result of the Conservative leadership battle tomorrow.

2. #KRIEGEL: Legal representatives for the two boys convicted of murdering 14-year-old Ana Kriégel will be given parts of one another’s probation reports, a judge at the Central Criminal Court has decided.

3. #WAITING LIST: There are 47,255 children in Ireland waiting to see a specialist paediatrician for an outpatient appointment in the three hospitals of Children’s Health Ireland.

4. #PAT KENNY: Broadcaster Pat Kenny and his wife Kathy have lost out in their battle against plans for apartment blocks on a site adjacent to their Dalkey home.

5. #IRAN: Iranian authorities have said that security agencies had arrested 17 suspects and sentenced some of them to death after dismantling a CIA spy ring in a case announced last month.