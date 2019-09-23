The 5 at 5: Monday

Source: Shutterstock/Dasha Petrenko

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WETLANDS: South Dublin County Council has said it carried out works in a wetlands area in Tallaght that has left environmentalists outraged.

2. #SUSPENDED: A member of An Garda Síochána has been suspended after a video emerged in which he mocked the Travelling community.

3. #BREXIT: The chairman of the Brexit Party has accused Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of “hijacking” the backstop issue.

4. #GAA: Dublin City Council has defended its decision to make its homecoming for the Dublin GAA teams on Sunday a ticketed event.

5. #DART: Irish Rail is to try to persuade Dart commuters to stagger their journeys during the morning rush hour in a bid to reduce the level of overcrowding on trains.