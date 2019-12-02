The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NO CONFIDENCE Former Minister and TD Denis Naughten said he has not yet made a decision on how he will vote in the motion of no confidence tabled by the Social Democrats.

2. #WARRANT The High Court will decide later this month whether it will endorse a warrant seeking Ian Bailey’s extradition to France for the murder of filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

3. #HATEFUL Ireland is failing to meet its obligations in relation to hate crime, according to a new report by researchers at the University of Limerick (UL).

4. #LONDON The father of one of the two young people killed in Friday’s terror attack in London has asked UK newspapers not to use his death to spread “hatred, division and ignorance”.

5. #FAI The man due to become interim CEO of the Football Association of Ireland has decided not to take up the position, the sporting body has said this morning.