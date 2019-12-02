FAI's chosen one for top job decides at last minute not to take CEO role

THE MAN DUE to become interim CEO of the Football Association of Ireland has decided not to take up the position, the sporting body has said this morning.

John Foley, a former CEO of Athletics Ireland, was expected to take up the position from today but instead has opted not to do so.

“The board of the FAI notes with great regret John Foley’s decision not to accept the role of interim CEO with the Football Association of Ireland,” the FAI said in a statement this morning.

Throughout our dealings with John, his suitability for the role was beyond question and the level of professionalism and clarity he could bring to the Association would have been invaluable. John’s experience and influence will be especially missed by our staff who would have benefitted greatly from his arrival.

“The board of the FAI will meet to discuss the next steps.”

Foley had been expected to take up the role after Noel Mooney’s six-month secondment to the FAI as interim general-manager ended on Saturday.

Mooney is employed by Uefa, but moved to Dublin on a six-month secondment earlier this year to help the beleaguered FAI liaise with Uefa and begin to move on from the crisis that has engulfed them from March.

Mooney previously has ruled out extending his stay with the FAI, hastening the need to find a replacement.

Chief operating officer Rea Walshe took up the interim CEO role in March when John Delaney stepped into the executive vice-president role

Last week, Minister for Sport Shane Ross said the an independent report into the FAI has been referred to An Garda Síochána.

The report was commissioned by Sport Ireland in May of this year and sought to assess the FAI’s expenditure of all Sport Ireland funding and its fitness to handle public funds.