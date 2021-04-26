#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 26 April 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 26 Apr 2021, 4:53 PM
1 hour ago 2,726 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5420578
Image: Shutterstock/Anna Nahabed
Image: Shutterstock/Anna Nahabed

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #VACCINES: The EU said it launched legal action against pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca over delivery shortfalls of its coronavirus vaccine, the European Commission said today.

2. #INDIA: Ireland is to donate 700 oxygen concentrators to India as part of efforts to assist with the devastating Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

3. #SEIZED: Gardaí in Kilare seized more than €250,000 worth of cocaine during an operation in Straffan on Saturday night.

4. #JELLY LEGS: Food safety chiefs issued a warning over cannabis-infused jellies.

5. #FOUL PLAY: Leitrim County Council is planning to bring in DNA testing of dog poo in a bid to help identify owners who fail to pick up their dog’s waste on streets, parks, walking trails and housing estates. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie