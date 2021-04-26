The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #VACCINES: The EU said it launched legal action against pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca over delivery shortfalls of its coronavirus vaccine, the European Commission said today.

2. #INDIA: Ireland is to donate 700 oxygen concentrators to India as part of efforts to assist with the devastating Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

3. #SEIZED: Gardaí in Kilare seized more than €250,000 worth of cocaine during an operation in Straffan on Saturday night.

4. #JELLY LEGS: Food safety chiefs issued a warning over cannabis-infused jellies.

5. #FOUL PLAY: Leitrim County Council is planning to bring in DNA testing of dog poo in a bid to help identify owners who fail to pick up their dog’s waste on streets, parks, walking trails and housing estates.