The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. ACHILL: The Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality has called on protesters to “show some humanity” and welcome a number of asylum seekers who were due to be housed on Achill Island.

2. #WATERFORD: Photographs showing patients lying on the floor and on chairs at the psychiatric unit at University Hospital Waterford has been described as “not acceptable”.

3. #COURTS: UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been ordered to pay a fine of €1,000 after pleading guilty to the assault of a man at a Dublin pub.

4. #MIGRANT DEATHS: Vietnamese police have arrested two people for trafficking in connection with the death of 39 migrants whose bodies were found in a truck in Essex.

5. #CYCLIST DEATH: A cyclist has been killed in a road collision on the South Circular Road in Dublin.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.