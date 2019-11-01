This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 1 November, 2019
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Friday 1 Nov 2019, 4:51 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. ACHILL: The Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality has called on protesters to “show some humanity” and welcome a number of asylum seekers who were due to be housed on Achill Island.

2. #WATERFORD: Photographs showing patients lying on the floor and on chairs at the psychiatric unit at University Hospital Waterford has been described as “not acceptable”.

3. #COURTS: UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been ordered to pay a fine of €1,000 after pleading guilty to the assault of a man at a Dublin pub.

4. #MIGRANT DEATHS: Vietnamese police have arrested two people for trafficking in connection with the death of 39 migrants whose bodies were found in a truck in Essex.

5. #CYCLIST DEATH: A cyclist has been killed in a road collision on the South Circular Road in Dublin.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

