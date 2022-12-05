The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #INVESTIGATION: A Drogheda criminal who was accused of murdering teenager Keane Mulready-Woods, has pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to the lesser charge of facilitating the 17-year-old’s murder in 2020.

2. #WEATHER ADVISORY: Bitterly cold conditions are expected throughout this week, according to Met Éireann.

3. #REGENCY TRIAL: The Special Criminal Court has heard that former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall told gardaí that he felt under threat from “the Hutches” and that he also felt in fear of “the Kinahans” as he was charged with the murder of a cartel member.

4. #DOG ATTACK: A woman has been arrested in connection with an incident in which a young boy was attacked by a dog in Co Wexford last month.

5. #AI: A Californian startup has released a chatbot capable of answering a variety of questions, but its performance has reopened the debate on the risks linked to artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.