Woman arrested over dog attack that left child with serious injuries in Co Wexford

A WOMAN HAS been arrested in connection with an incident in which a young boy was attacked by a dog in Co Wexford last month.
The incident happened on Sunday, 27 November in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.
Alejandro Mizsan was playing with his friends in a housing estate in Enniscorthy when he was attacked by a dog – a pit bull cross. He has been left with life-changing injuries.
Gardaí have today arrested a woman aged in her 30s in connection with the incident.
She is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Enniscorthy Garda Station.
Gardaí confirmed on 29 November that they had arrested a man in his 20s in relation to the incident in Enniscorthy.
He was detained at Enniscorthy Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Investigations are ongoing.
