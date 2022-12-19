Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 19 December 2022 Dublin: 8°C
Shutterstock
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
961
0
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEBANON The body of Private Seán Rooney has returned to Ireland this morning after being repatriated from Lebanon.

2. #OPERATION Members of An Garda Síochána has been involved in a European-wide operation targeting far-right and terrorist extremists sharing online content, according to the EU-wide police force Europol.

3. #HUTCH TRIAL Jonathan Dowdall has denied that he was caught on an audio recording planning “mass murder”, discussing getting “people whacked” and planting bombs. 

4. #TROLLEYS The nursing union has recorded the joint-highest number of patients without a bed, with 760 patients waiting on a trolley today.

5. #JEREMY CLARKSON The TV presenter has said that he is “horrified to have caused so much hurt” after he wrote in a column in The Sun newspaper that he hates Meghan Markle on a “cellular level“, following over 6,000 complaints to the UK’s press regulator. 

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS