EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEBANON The body of Private Seán Rooney has returned to Ireland this morning after being repatriated from Lebanon.

2. #OPERATION Members of An Garda Síochána has been involved in a European-wide operation targeting far-right and terrorist extremists sharing online content, according to the EU-wide police force Europol.

3. #HUTCH TRIAL Jonathan Dowdall has denied that he was caught on an audio recording planning “mass murder”, discussing getting “people whacked” and planting bombs.

4. #TROLLEYS The nursing union has recorded the joint-highest number of patients without a bed, with 760 patients waiting on a trolley today.

5. #JEREMY CLARKSON The TV presenter has said that he is “horrified to have caused so much hurt” after he wrote in a column in The Sun newspaper that he hates Meghan Markle on a “cellular level“, following over 6,000 complaints to the UK’s press regulator. Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings