The 5 at 5: Thursday

1. #LABOUR PAINS: The issue of partner restrictions remaining in some maternity services has been raised again in the Dáil, as new mothers shared their experiences online.

2. #STOLEN WHEELS: Violent bike and scooter thefts up 65% last year.

3. #LONGFORD: Around 120 people defied an emergency court order after attending a wedding party in Longford yesterday evening.

4. #TEST AND TRACE: Two new walk-in testing centres are to be set up in Co Donegal amid concerns over a high incidence of Covid-19 in recent weeks.

5. #CAB: Two people were arrested as part of search operations in the Midlands carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) this morning.