The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #LABOUR PAINS: The issue of partner restrictions remaining in some maternity services has been raised again in the Dáil, as new mothers shared their experiences online.
2. #STOLEN WHEELS: Violent bike and scooter thefts up 65% last year.
3. #LONGFORD: Around 120 people defied an emergency court order after attending a wedding party in Longford yesterday evening.
4. #TEST AND TRACE: Two new walk-in testing centres are to be set up in Co Donegal amid concerns over a high incidence of Covid-19 in recent weeks.
5. #CAB: Two people were arrested as part of search operations in the Midlands carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) this morning.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS