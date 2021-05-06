#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 6 May 2021
Two arrested, cash and drugs seized as part of Criminal Assets Bureau investigation in the Midlands

Investigators also seized high value and designer goods from brands like Hublot, Rolex and Celine.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 6 May 2021, 2:29 PM
CAB_2

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested as part of search operations in the Midlands carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) this morning.

Investigators also seized €80,000 in cash, cocaine with an estimated street value of €210,000, a quantity of cannabis worth €10,000 and financial documentation.

The drugs found are being sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Alongside this, investigators also seized 12 high-value branded watches from Hublot, Rado, Audemars Piguet, Rolex and Patek Philipe. Designer goods from Celine and Jimmy Choo brands were also seized, alongside a 2Gs saddle.

CAB_1

The seized items were found in two residential properties as well as a building under construction in the Midlands.

A man (30s) and a woman (40s) were arrested in connection with the seizures.

They are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Garda Stations in the Midlands.

Investigators from the CAB were assisted by personnel from Tullamore and Portlaoise Detective Units, Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit (ASU), Customs Dog Unit and local Dog Wardens.

The operation was carried out as part of an on-going CAB investigation into property and assets that have been funded by criminality.

The assets identified by the CAB include property that was accumulated by an East European criminal group that has been involved with the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Midlands.

