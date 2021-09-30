The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #EVERARD: The police officer who strangled Sarah Everard with his police belt after kidnapping her under the guise of a fake arrest for breaking lockdown rules will die in jail.
2. #MICA: Mica-affected homeowners are continuing to protest outside Leinster House today calling for 100% redress.
3. #NUIG: Access between the internet and NUI Galway’s campus network has been disabled after an attempted cyber attack on its IT systems.
4. #LOTTO: The Lotto jackpot has been capped until it is won after reaching a new record of €19,060,800.
5. #NAZI: A 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary who fled hours before the opening of her trial in Germany has been found, a court has said.
