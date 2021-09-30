#Open journalism No news is bad news

Lotto jackpot capped at new record of €19,060,800 until won

The jackpot reached the new record on Wednesday when it wasn’t won.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 30 Sep 2021, 4:13 PM
1 hour ago 16,660 Views 23 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Prospr Digital
Image: Shutterstock/Prospr Digital

THE LOTTO JACKPOT has been capped until it is won after reaching a new record of €19,060,800. 

The jackpot reached the new record on Wednesday when it wasn’t won. 

A single winner of the prize will become the biggest ever Lotto jackpot winner in the history of the game in Ireland. 

For each draw until won, the jackpot will remain at €19,060,800 and the funds that would normally contribute to growing the jackpot will now flow down to the next tier at which there are winners. 

This means that there will be even more prize money guaranteed to be won at non-jackpot prize tiers. 

The next Lotto draw will take place on Saturday. 

