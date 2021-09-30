Mica campaigners to continue protest outside Leinster House today

MICA-AFFECTED HOMEOWNERS will continue to protest outside Leinster House today calling for 100% redress.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien last night met with homeowners to update them on Government proposals.

Campaigners are seeking 100% redress for damage to their homes which was caused by the use of mineral mica in concrete building blocks.

Previously Minister O’Brien and the wider Government gave a commitment that it will enhance an existing redress scheme for residents in Mayo and Donegal.

O’Brien has acknowledged that the current scheme is not working as originally intended.

In a statement, the Department of Housing said the Minister understands the stress and the hardship which affected homeowners are facing and assured them that enhancements would be made to the current scheme.

“The homeowner representatives have submitted a very detailed proposal as to what they wish to see in an enhanced scheme and I would like to thank them for their engagement and proposals,” O’Brien said.

The Minister said he expects to have receipt of the report of the working group today, which he will consider.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Mica campaign spokesperson Michael Doherty said affected homeowners presented their final position paper regarding redress to the Minister.

“We listened to the Minister again and he reaffirmed his commitment to an enhanced scheme and we were told we will get the consolidated final Working Group document today,” he said.

Doherty said however “there was nothing concrete” following the meeting and said affected homeowners are “very, very concerned” that redress could be capped at €350,000 per homeowner which he said would leave 40% of those affected “behind”.

“Again, it looks like a deliberate attempt to pitch homeowner against homeowner,” he said, adding campaigners would today reiterate calls for 100% redress for those affected.

“We cannot leave people behind here, this is our one time to do it and to do it right. We want everybody included, there should be nobody left behind.”