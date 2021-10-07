The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #DART: A government TD has spoken about hearing a group of young men chanting about raping a woman on a nighttime Dart train in Dublin last evening.
2. #BONES: A building site in Cork has been sealed off by gardaí following the discovery of skeletal remains.
3. #COURT: A man will go on trial next year at the Special Criminal Court charged with his involvement in a 2013 credit union robbery.
4. #PROTOCOL: The EU is preparing to table new proposals on the Northern Ireland Protocol by the “middle of next week”, Maros Sefcovic has said.
5. #HOTEL: A petition opposing a proposal to build a hotel beside Dublin’s famous Cobblestone pub has received almost 20,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.
