Dublin: 6°C Thursday 17 February 2022
The 5 at 5: Thursday

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 17 Feb 2022, 4:56 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day. 

1. #STORM EUNICE: Schools, colleges and childcare facilities have been advised to close tomorrow due to weather warnings from from the national forecaster as Storm Eunice approaches Ireland.

2. #MASKS: Eamon Ryan has said he would like to see the end of mandatory mask wearing in schools, public transport and in retail settings

3. #COST OF LIVING: Irish consumer prices were on average 5% higher in January than they were a year previous, with transport and household energy costs driving the increases, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has said.

4. #COVID FIGURES: Health authorities recorded 9,441 new cases of Covid.

5. #RUSSIA: Russia has been accused by the UK of orchestrating “false flag” attacks in Ukraine as a pretext for an invasion.

