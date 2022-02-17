The 5 at 5: Thursday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #STORM EUNICE: Schools, colleges and childcare facilities have been advised to close tomorrow due to weather warnings from from the national forecaster as Storm Eunice approaches Ireland.
2. #MASKS: Eamon Ryan has said he would like to see the end of mandatory mask wearing in schools, public transport and in retail settings
3. #COST OF LIVING: Irish consumer prices were on average 5% higher in January than they were a year previous, with transport and household energy costs driving the increases, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has said.
4. #COVID FIGURES: Health authorities recorded 9,441 new cases of Covid.
5. #RUSSIA: Russia has been accused by the UK of orchestrating “false flag” attacks in Ukraine as a pretext for an invasion.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS