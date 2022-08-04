The 5 at 5: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #MONKEYPOX: The number of monkeypox cases in Ireland has risen to 97, according to new figures from the HPSC.
2. #ASSAULT: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Mulhuddart Village in west Dublin.
3. #FULFILLED: Amazon has officially opened its first Irish warehouse in Co Dublin, with 500 jobs set to be created at the site.
4. #CHINA: Ballistic missiles fired by China are believed to have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone for the first time, Tokyo’s defence minister has said.
5. #JAILED: A Russian court found US basketball star Brittney Griner guilty of smuggling and storing drugs and sentenced her to nine years in prison.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS