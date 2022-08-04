The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MONKEYPOX: The number of monkeypox cases in Ireland has risen to 97, according to new figures from the HPSC.

2. #ASSAULT: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Mulhuddart Village in west Dublin.

3. #FULFILLED: Amazon has officially opened its first Irish warehouse in Co Dublin, with 500 jobs set to be created at the site.

4. #CHINA: Ballistic missiles fired by China are believed to have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone for the first time, Tokyo’s defence minister has said.

5. #JAILED: A Russian court found US basketball star Brittney Griner guilty of smuggling and storing drugs and sentenced her to nine years in prison.